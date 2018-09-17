Nsoki signs PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain have handed Stanley Nsoki his first professional contract after the teenager impressed in his three league appearances so far this season.

Nsoki, 19, made one Ligue 1 appearance as a substitute in 2017-18 but he has emerged as a regular first-team player under Thomas Tuchel, starting two games during the club's unbeaten start to the season.

The Poissy-born defender emerged through the club's youth system before making his debut in a 3-1 victory over Caen in December 2017.

The former France Under-17 international has agreed terms with the club in a deal that runs until June 2021.