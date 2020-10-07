Ntseki: Bafana are ready to get the ball rolling

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says the team are adapting well to the surrounds in Rustenburg as they prepare for their upcoming friendlies against Namibia and Zambia.

The South African national team arrived in Rustenburg on Tuesday afternoon and went straight into their first training session ahead of their two international friendlies matches.

South Africa are set to face Namibia on Thursday before welcoming Zambia to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg three days later, on Sunday, 11 October 2020.

Ntseki will use the international break to prepare his chargers for their crucial back-to-back African Cup of Nation (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

'I am glad that the team has finally settled down and ready to get the ball rolling after Monday’s frustrations with the rains,' Ntseki told Safa.net.

'We had a light session with a lot of ball work to allow the players to get back into full swing. They were very eager to get back onto the pitch and reunite after such a long time. I believe that everything we had been working on before COVID-19 just came back to the senior players, while the newcomers also adapted very easily.

'We will work on our game tactics in our video session later today and focus more in depth on Namibia in tomorrow’s session.'