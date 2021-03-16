Ntshangase looks set to rejoin Leopards after Chiefs horror spell

Siphelele Ntshangase looks set to rejoin Black Leopards following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs last week, Leopards coach Kosta Papic has confirmed.

The midfielder endured a torrid spell at Naturena after making the move from Leopards in 2017 as he struggled to break into the first team under a number of coaches at the club.

The midfielder was thus released by Chiefs last week after failing to convince Gavin Hunt that he deserved a place in the team and now the 27-year-old looks set to rejoin his old club.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Leopards boss Papic admitted that he has been in touch with Ntshangase and wanted to sign him for the remainder of the season, but a move is not possible right now outside the transfer window.

'I will try my best, we will see what is going to happen,' Papic says.

'Yes, exactly [I want him at least for the remainder of the season] but unfortunately he cannot be registered because he got the clearance after the window period. He's got the clearance, but I cannot register him. They [Leopards management] told me he cannot play.'

Asked if the player was willing to join the relegation candidates, Papic replied: 'He is looking like that. I think so.'

This is something the Chiefs coaches weren't willing to compromise, and Papic says he can't exactly tell why the player left Naturena without making a mark.

'I cannot make that comment about strategy of other coaches, that is not my duty. I don't know what is other people doing and how are they preparing for that,' he adds.

'But his comeback is good for the country, no doubt about that. But you know it's not depending on me. So many other factors are there.'