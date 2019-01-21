Nuno hit with FA misconduct charge for pitch celebration

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for coming onto the pitch to celebrate his side's late winner against Leicester City.

Nuno was sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanagh after entering the field of play to join his players in celebrating Diogo Jota's 93rd-minute goal at Molineux.

The Wolves boss is now facing a possible touchline ban for his actions and the FA has given him until Thursday to respond to the charge.

A statement from the governing body read: "Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 93rd minute of the game between Wolves and Leicester on Saturday."

"I tried my best to avoid going on the pitch, but someone saw me."



Nuno accepted the referee's decision to banish him to the stand in Saturday's 4-3 win, with Jota's hat-trick-goal coming just six minutes after Wes Morgan had equalised for Leicester.

"The referee explained everything. He was clear. It was a good decision. What can I say," Nuno said after the match.

“He said, 'You are not allowed to go out of your technical area even to celebrate a goal, and you cannot go on the pitch'."

The FA fined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp £8,000 and warned him about his future behaviour for a similar incident last month, the German having entered the field to hug Alisson after Divock Origi's late winner against Everton.