Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
Experienced Mexico international goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined Standard Liege on a free transfer after three seasons in LaLiga.
Standard Liege have signed Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on a free transfer.
Ochoa was a free agent, having spent last season on loan at Granada from Malaga – a campaign that ended in the Andalusian club's relegation from LaLiga.
The 31-year-old has been capped 80 times by his country and featured in El Tri's recent Confederations Cup campaign.
Standard sporting director Oliver Renard told the club's official website: "Guillermo is a spectacular goalkeeper, he has wide international experience, in the Mexican league, in Ligue 1 in France, in the Spanish league and the Mexican national team."
In 2016-17, Standard finished the regular season in Belgium's top flight in ninth place.
Bienvenido - Welcome !!! July 9, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.