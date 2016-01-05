Offers recieved but Immobile going nowhere

Sevilla president Jose Castro insists in-demand striker Ciro Immobile will not be sold, despite a number of offers from Italian clubs.

Immobile arrived at Sevilla in the off-season from German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund but the Italian has scored just two goals since his arrival.

In the 2013-14 season, Immobile scored 22 goals for Torino and despite having scored only five club goals for Dortmund and Sevilla since, he remains in high-demand in the Serie A.

However, Sevilla have no plans to let the 25-year-old depart, with Castro telling EstadioDeportivo: "There's nothing concrete on the sales front.

"We've received several offers from Italy for Immobile, but we have no plans for him to leave Sevilla."

The La Liga club have suffered inconsistent form this season, winning seven and losing six of their 18 games, sitting in ninth place, 11 points off the Champions League positions.