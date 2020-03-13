Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects Paul Pogba to still be at Manchester United next season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects Paul Pogba to still be a Manchester United player next season.

The France international was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus among the interested parties.

Pogba has barely featured for United this term, with injuries limiting him to just five starts in the Premier League.

The midfielder has made another two top-flight appearances from the bench, and has also played once in the League Cup.

His inactivity this season has furthered speculation that Pogba could seek pastures new at the end of the campaign.

But Solskjaer says he believes the former Juve man will still be part of his squad next term.

"Paul's our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah," the Norwegian said after Thursday's 5-0 thrashing of LASK in the Europa League.

Odion Ighalo was on target in United's latest victory, which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan in Manchester until the end of the season, and Solskjaer is open to the possibility of United signing the striker permanently from Shanghai Shenhua.

"Odion has done really well when he has come in and he is enjoying himself," Solskjaer said. "And he will improve and get better.

"But he has qualities we saw in him that we needed and we will still need those qualities for next season so let's see what we do.

"He is a goalscorer and he is a striker," Solskjaer said. "He doesn't worry too much about all that nonsense with the build-up play - that is a joke obviously!

"But he knows his job and what his role in the team is. He is very good with his back to goal so you can play up to him. He is a great link player. "Maybe the best thing about him is his personality so he has got the whole lot really."

READ MORE

COVID-19 coronavirus: How is it affecting football? Premier League, Champions League, Euro 2020 updates and more

Steven Gerrard is proving himself as a manager in Europe - so why aren't his Rangers side up to it domestically?

It's easy to want to hate RB Leipzig – but it's a plastic club that still treats its fans right