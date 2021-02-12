Onyango: I can’t wait to be back on the field

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango is relishing the chance to get back on to their field after his injury setbacks.

The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians on 29 October 2020 as a free agent after parting ways with Maritzburg United on 1 July 2019.

Onyango has made an impressive start to life at Sundowns and has formed a formidable partnership with Ricardo Nascimento in the heart of the defence.

However, the Kenyan international has only made nine appearances in all competition before sustaining a thigh injury during the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United.

‘It has been great since I joined the club, being on the field of play and contributing to the team,’ Onyango told his club’s official website.

‘I have been recovering well. I give my thanks to the medical team for taking good care of me. I can’t wait to be back on the field when I have recovered and help the team.

‘We are taking each game at a time. The games are coming thick and fast, we must go out and get maximum results every game.

‘We have a target as a team and I do believe with hard work, commitment anything is possible. Our focus this week is the Champions League and we want to do well and fight for the second star.’