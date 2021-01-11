Onyango: I need to improve in certain areas

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango admits that he has certain areas he needs to improve to contribute to the team's success.

The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians during the offseason and has already settled in forming a formidable partnership with Ricardo Nascimento.

The Kenyan international has already made seven appearances across all competitions and bagged his first goal for Sundowns during the victory over Orlando Pirates in the opening game of the new year.

However, Onyango is hoping he can further improve his skill and contribute more goals this season.

‘I want to thank the coaching staff and players for playing a huge part towards me adapting well to the team,’ Onyango told his club’s official website.

‘However, I still feel that there are still some areas that need improvement.

‘It’s always a challenge because they play as a team which makes it difficult to penetrate them. It felt good getting on the score sheet and I’m hoping that I can score more. I want to make a positive contribution towards helping the team achieve its goals.’