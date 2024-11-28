Orlando Pride support Barbra Banda after social media abuse

Orlando Pride have defended their player Barbra Banda after she was subject to abuse on social media.

Banda was named the BBC's women's footballer of the year, as voted for by readers, and after it was announced many went online to reference her withdrawal from the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

Her national side Zambia withdrew her as they were concerned Banda may fail the gender verification test. her agent has said she did not take the test and therefore did not fail it.

Orlando Pride: What have the club said?

Barbra Banda celebrates after scoring the 1000th goal of the Women's World Cup (Image credit: Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Despite never failing a gender test, many people took to social media to abuse Banda.

Her club, National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride, came out in support of the forward in response.

Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner's trophy after winning the NWSL 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

They said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud that Barbra has been voted as the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, one of many outstanding achievements she has accomplished during this historic 2024 season.

“This accolade – one chosen exclusively by soccer fans from around the globe – is a testament to the impact she has had on the women’s game, both on the field and off.”

The 24-year-old competed at the Olympics in the summer for Zambia, scoring four goals including a first half hat-trick against Australia.

At club level she won the NWSL Championship with Orlando Pride in 2024.

The club added: “Barbra is an incredible role model and advocate for soccer in Africa, and we have seen firsthand the influence that her achievements and philanthropy have had on young girls in Zambia, as well as the instant impact she has made on Orlando’s soccer community.”

In FourFourTwo's view Banda is one of the best players in the world right now and deserves all of the accolades coming her way. Banda is just the second African player to have won the BBC's award after Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala won it in 2015.

She told the BBC after winning: "I am shocked and surprised to have this award right by my side.

"I would like to thank the people who voted and everyone who has played a part in my life and my career - my family, my national team in Zambia and especially the Pride team. It is for everyone."