Orlando Pride support Barbra Banda after social media abuse

By
published

Orlando Pride have released a statement in support of their player Barbra Banda

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda (22) in action during a NWSL match between the Seattle Reign FC and the Orlando Pride on May 19, 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.
(Image credit: Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Orlando Pride have defended their player Barbra Banda after she was subject to abuse on social media.

Banda was named the BBC's women's footballer of the year, as voted for by readers, and after it was announced many went online to reference her withdrawal from the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

Her national side Zambia withdrew her as they were concerned Banda may fail the gender verification test. her agent has said she did not take the test and therefore did not fail it.

Orlando Pride: What have the club said?

Barbra Banda of Zambia celebrates with the adidas Oceaunz Women's World Cup 2023 match ball after scoring the 1000th goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, New Zealand.

Barbra Banda celebrates after scoring the 1000th goal of the Women's World Cup (Image credit: Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Despite never failing a gender test, many people took to social media to abuse Banda.

Her club, National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride, came out in support of the forward in response.

Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner's trophy after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL 2024 Championship Game at CPKC Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner's trophy after winning the NWSL 2024 (Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

They said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud that Barbra has been voted as the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, one of many outstanding achievements she has accomplished during this historic 2024 season.

“This accolade – one chosen exclusively by soccer fans from around the globe – is a testament to the impact she has had on the women’s game, both on the field and off.”

The 24-year-old competed at the Olympics in the summer for Zambia, scoring four goals including a first half hat-trick against Australia.

At club level she won the NWSL Championship with Orlando Pride in 2024.

The club added: “Barbra is an incredible role model and advocate for soccer in Africa, and we have seen firsthand the influence that her achievements and philanthropy have had on young girls in Zambia, as well as the instant impact she has made on Orlando’s soccer community.”

In FourFourTwo's view Banda is one of the best players in the world right now and deserves all of the accolades coming her way. Banda is just the second African player to have won the BBC's award after Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala won it in 2015.

She told the BBC after winning: "I am shocked and surprised to have this award right by my side.

"I would like to thank the people who voted and everyone who has played a part in my life and my career - my family, my national team in Zambia and especially the Pride team. It is for everyone."

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.