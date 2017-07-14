Orsolini leaves Juventus for Atalanta loan spell

Juventus have announced Riccardo Orsolini has signed a two-year loan deal at Atalanta.

The forward finished as the top goalscorer at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea last month, but the Serie A champions have allowed him to join the Bergamo.

Atalanta have an option to buy Orsolini should the 20-year-old be a success in his loan spell, but Juventus also have a counter-option included in the transfer.

Orsolini joined Juventus in a deal reported to be worth €10million from Ascoli in January, but the youngster remained with the Serie B side on loan.