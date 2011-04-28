Owl-kicker handed community service at zoo

It was the latest unhappy twist for Moreno who has already completed a two-match ban imposed by the league for the incident in February and is now serving a seven-match ban for kicking a grounded player in another game.

Pereira defender Moreno kicked the owl, regarded as a mascot by the home crowd, after it had strayed on to the pitch and been hit by the ball during his team's 2-1 defeat by Atletico Junior in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla.

The city's Office for the Environment (DAMAB) slapped a 26.78 million Colombian peso ($15,110) fine, equivalent to 50 times Colombia's minimum wage, on Moreno on Wednesday.

Moreno will also have to meet costs of 600,000 pesos for treatment of the owl, which died two days after the kicking incident, make a public apology to the city and do community work at the local zoo, DAMAB director Humberto Mendoza told the daily El Tiempo.