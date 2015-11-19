Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey remain unavailable

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal's trip to West Brom on Saturday as they remain unavailable due to injury.

Ramsey picked up a hamstring problem in Arsenal's win over Bayern Munich on October 20, while Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained a thigh problem in last month's League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal were initially hopeful both would be able to make their comeback after the international break, but Arsene Wenger confirmed they are not ready.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey are not available yet," the Arsenal boss said at a news conference.

Hector Bellerin is ready to feature again after a brief injury lay-off, though, while Wenger will sit down with Laurent Koscielny to discuss whether he is mentally prepared to play after last week's terrorist attacks in Paris.

"Bellerin is back and can play on Saturday," the Frenchman added.

"You could see Koscielny was not himself in Tuesday's friendly between England and France. It has all affected him deeply.

"I didn't recognise him as a player on Tuesday. I will speak to him to check his state of mind to play West Brom."

West Brom have registered just two wins in their 18 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, but Wenger has warned against complacency.

"They are an organised team. Tony Pulis is fully committed. You expect a physical and fast game," he said.