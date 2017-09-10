Palace will get what we deserve, De Boer claims

Under-fire Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has backed his players to turn things around after suffering a fourth consecutive defeat to start the Premier League season.

Former Ajax coach De Boer succeeded Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park in June, but his team are without a point and yet to score in the 2017-18 campaign.

Sunday's 1-0 loss at Burnley piled further pressure on the Dutchman, who is adamant the team produced an encouraging performance in the narrow defeat at Turf Moor.

"Everybody who was in the stadium or sitting behind the television, I think there was only one team deserving to win and that was us," he told Sky Sports.

"But that's football, sometimes you don't get what you deserve. But you can also blame yourself. We gave a goal away. And not scoring our opportunities."

FT: It's all over at Turf Moor...[1-0] September 10, 2017

A Lee Chung-yong error gifted Chris Wood the only goal in the third minute of the match, De Boer acknowledging the early blow hurt his side.

"Of course you don't expect that," he said.

"I had a good feeling we would score, I had confidence, but we didn't start with that confidence.

"We played how we can play, sometimes with long balls, sometimes on the ground. We created our chances, didn't give anything away.

"We controlled the game, but then you have to reward yourself.

"We didn't score and don't have any points right now. It's unbelievable when you see this game.

"But the most important thing I always think is if you're going to play like this every week we will get what we deserve.

"Football is about scoring goals, no doubt it. We have to do that much better."