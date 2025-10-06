Quiz! Can you name every Crystal Palace player with 25+ Premier League appearances?

This guy may be on the list…

Football quiz time – assembling all Crystal Palace fans.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz

The Eagles have become the very model of how to run a football club in recent years, untapping talent from the Championship and beyond to build a side capable of winning an FA Cup and capturing hearts from neutrals with a fun, energetic style of play – so let's put your knowledge of their stars to the test in this quiz.

We're looking for all 99 players to have played 25 times or more for Crystal Palace, with 12 minutes on the clock to guess them all. You ready for it?

