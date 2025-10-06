Quiz! Can you name every Crystal Palace player with 25+ Premier League appearances?
Crystal Palace's unbeaten run starts again here - let's run through Eagles of days gone by
Football quiz time – assembling all Crystal Palace fans.
The Eagles have become the very model of how to run a football club in recent years, untapping talent from the Championship and beyond to build a side capable of winning an FA Cup and capturing hearts from neutrals with a fun, energetic style of play – so let's put your knowledge of their stars to the test in this quiz.
We're looking for all 99 players to have played 25 times or more for Crystal Palace, with 12 minutes on the clock to guess them all. You ready for it?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
