How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV details as Premier League strugglers look to home comforts in Lancashire

Watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace today as the Clarets attempt to climb out of the drop zone with a home win. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Whatever the result at Turf Moor today, you can expect to see the same thing again at Selhurst Park in February.

In each of Burnley's last three seasons in the Premier League, both games against Crystal Palace have gone the same way: Burnley wins to nil in 2020-21, score draws in 2021-22 and Palace wins to nil in 2023-24.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Crystal Palace will be shown live in the UK as part of a mega midweek programme on Sky Sports.

There are six matches overlapping on Wednesday so this one will be available on Sky Sports Tennis as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace in the US

Burnley vs Crystal Palace is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Is there a Burnley vs Crystal Palace free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Burnley vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Burnley are above only one team in the table and come into this fixture on the back of four consecutive losses in the Premier League.

Their three wins came against fellow promoted team Sunderland – a result that looks more impressive and unrepresentative as the Black Cats find their footing – and against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the other teams in the drop zone.

Give or take the odd aberration such as losing to West Ham United or beating Sunderland, Burnley have achieved more or less the results that might be expected of them.

If Scott Parker can mastermind a surprise win or two to go bolster the Clarets' wins over teams around them, it would go a long way towards putting up a fight for survival.

Tickets

Get Burnley tickets at Seat Unique Burnley hospitality at the historic Turf Moor provides exclusive lounge access and padded seats with superb views. Guests enjoy inclusive drinks, delicious gourmet dining options, and a matchday programme. Live entertainment and Q&As with club legends are also featured, creating a luxurious and comprehensive matchday experience for all groups.

There's no doubt a win against Crystal Palace, even at home, would fall into that category. It wouldn't be a shock as such, but certainly a statement.

Palace sit in mid-table thanks to a lack of consistency so comfortable as to be a familiar pair of slippers. In their last six Premier League matches, Oliver Glasner has overseen two wins, two draws and two defeats – and never in a pair.

Two of their three losses in the league this season have come away from Selhurst Park against Everton and Arsenal, and Sunday's defeat by Manchester United was their first at home.

Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze might be long gone but Jean-Philippe Mateta is still putting the ball in the net. Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have scored more in the league in 2025-26.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Burnley vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace

FourFourTwo predicts an away win for the Eagles in response to a chastening result at home against Man United at the weekend.