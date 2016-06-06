Pallister hopes Mourinho renews Stones interest for United

New Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would do well to renew the interest he showed in Everton centre-back and England international John Stones as Chelsea manager, according to United great Garry Pallister.

Pallister, a defender of some standing in his prime, said while Stones had an indifferent end to his season with Everton as the club's form faltered under Roberto Martinez, he would remain a good investment for United.

Mourinho is reportedly close to signing Villarreal defender Eric Bailly as his Old Trafford revolution begins, but Pallister says Stones is one the Portuguese manager should pursue.

"He's a young kid but I like what I see of him. There's not many better judges than Jose Mourinho," Pallister told The Sun.

"If he bid £40million for him [with Chelsea last season], like he did last summer, then you know the kid is an exciting talent. He's a player I'm sure he will look to bring into Old Trafford.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see Jose go out and spend big on a centre-half."

Pallister does not think criticism of Stone's knack for "overplaying" should cost him a move to United.

"John has had a tough end to the season and there is a lot of people shooting him down," he said.

"He does take a risk, he's a ball playing centre-half and, up until the latter half of the season, everyone was giving him the plaudits.

"It's great when you get that but you have to deal with the other side of football like now when people are having a pop at you.

"I went through it and I'm sure other players who played in a similar fashion went through it. When you are labelled as this then you're going to make mistakes. He's got to learn to live with that."