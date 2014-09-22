Pallotta insists Strootman is not for sale

The Netherlands international moved to the Italian capital from PSV in July 2013 and quickly established himself as a key component at the heart of Rudi Garcia's team.

But the 24-year-old suffered a serious setback in March when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a 1-0 defeat at Napoli, an injury that required surgery and caused the Dutchman to miss the World Cup in Brazil.

Strootman has frequently been linked with a move to Manchester United to join up with former national team coac Louis van Gaal, but Pallotta has again denied that he will be sold.

"There has been non-stop reporting in UK newspapers about Kevin Strootman and Manchester United," he said.

"Kevin Strootman is not for sale and has never ever been discussed in that vein at Roma. They are wasting paper.

"We consider Kevin an integral highly valued partner in our long term plans."