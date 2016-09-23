Pardew backs Townsend for England recall

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has backed close-season signing Andros Townsend to earn a recall to the England team following a string of impressive displays for the Eagles.

Townsend was instrumental in Palace's 4-1 home victory over Stoke City last Sunday, scoring his side's fourth with a fine solo effort, and his form has earned plaudits from Pardew.

The winger, who arrived as a permanent signing from Newcastle United in the last transfer window, has started each of Palace's five Premier League games this season.

And Pardew believes Townsend's performances should be turning the head of England manager Sam Allardyce.

"Andros has got to be in consideration for Sam and England," Pardew told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League contest against Sunderland.

"He's a natural wide player and gets goals, he's a massive asset. He has England experience and really and truly never had the games he deserved at Spurs.

"I've told him I'll show faith in him as long as he does his defensive duties, as long as he's a team player."

The former Spurs winger was a regular member of the England squad under former manager Roy Hodgson, but was not part of the 23-man party for Euro 2016.

Townsend was also overlooked by Allardyce for England's opening World Cup 2018 qualifying fixture against Slovakia earlier this month.

But Pardew feels Townsend provides a unique option, adding: "It is difficult to play with two strikers in the modern era.

"You need to control the midfield, so wide players scoring goals is a massive asset and that's what Andros can do."

Pardew also expressed sympathy for Sunderland boss David Moyes ahead of Palace's trip to the Stadium of Light.

Moyes has come under increasing pressure following a difficult start to his tenure, which has seen Sunderland pick up just one point from their opening five league matches.

"You can have sympathy for that situation because it's not a nice situation," Pardew said.

"David's experienced enough as it is, but our trade being what it is, we're going there to win.

"David Moyes is a fantastic manager. His record at Everton is the best of any [active] British manager, probably, and he deserves respect for that."

Pardew confirmed that club captain Scott Dann (hamstring) is expected to miss the next two games, but James Tomkins is expected to recover from a knock sustained against Stoke.