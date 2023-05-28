Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after riding accident
The Spanish shot-stopper is in ICU in Seville after suffering a serious accident, PSG revealed in a short statement on Sunday
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive career after a horse riding accident, the French club said on Sunday.
Following reports in the Spanish media earlier in the day, PSG confirmed the news in a short statement on their website.
"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," the club said.
Rico has been at PSG since 2020, making the move to the Parc des Princes permanent following an initial loan from Sevilla.
Born in Seville and capped once by Spain, the 29-year-old former Fulham goalkeeper has featured sparingly at PSG and spent the second half of last season back in LaLiga on loan at Mallorca.
"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery, @sergiorico25" Sevilla said on their Twitter account on Sunday.
Rico was on the bench as PSG wrapped up their 11th Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw away to Strasbourg on Saturday night.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs