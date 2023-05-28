Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive career after a horse riding accident, the French club said on Sunday.

Following reports in the Spanish media earlier in the day, PSG confirmed the news in a short statement on their website.

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," the club said.

Rico has been at PSG since 2020, making the move to the Parc des Princes permanent following an initial loan from Sevilla.

Born in Seville and capped once by Spain, the 29-year-old former Fulham goalkeeper has featured sparingly at PSG and spent the second half of last season back in LaLiga on loan at Mallorca.

"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery, @sergiorico25" Sevilla said on their Twitter account on Sunday.

Rico was on the bench as PSG wrapped up their 11th Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw away to Strasbourg on Saturday night.