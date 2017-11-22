Paris Saint-Germain set Champions League scoring record in Celtic rout

Paris Saint-Germain's stunning 7-1 win over Celtic on Wednesday means they have now scored more goals in a Champions League group stage than any other side.

The remarkable win, which saw Edinson Cavani and Neymar both score braces, takes their tally to 24 goals in just five games.

Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves were also on target as Unai Emery's side bounced back in magnificent style from conceding their first goal in this season's competition after just 56 seconds.

That strike from Moussa Dembele only served to spark the Parisians into life and they now go into their final Group B game against Bayern Munich in a fortnight knowing a point will be enough to advance to the last 16 as group winners.