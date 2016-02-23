Partick Thistle 2 St Johnstone 0: Substitutes star in home win at Firhill

Partick Thistle moved up to eighth place in the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-0 home win over St Johnstone on Tuesday.

Kris Doolan broke the deadlock almost immediately after coming on as a substitute, beating goalkeeper Alan Mannus after 72 minutes with a left-footed shot from inside the area.

Fellow substitute David Amoo took a little longer to make an impact, with the former Liverpool player scoring the home side's second goal seven minutes after his introduction.

With the visitors pushing up in search of an equaliser, Amoo was allowed to break clear from deep inside his own half to double Partick's lead in the closing stages.

Partick - who had not played since February 6 due to their last two league fixtures being postponed - now sit just three points behind sixth-placed Dundee with two games in hand.