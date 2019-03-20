Manchester United legend insists he is not homophobic after Champions League row

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has denied he is homophobic after he was criticised by PSG for comments made in a social media video.

Evra was said to have been heavily involved in the United celebrations after watching his former club’s Champions League victory at the Parc des Princes two weeks ago.

The left-back, who has been without a club since leaving West Ham last year, then uploaded a video to social media on Monday in which he mocked PSG and used a French word which is derogatory to homosexuals.

“We strongly condemn Patrice Evra's homophobic insults aimed at us, our representatives and former players on social media,” read a statement from the Ligue 1 club.

But Evra, who was a member of the French club’s academy before beginning his professional career at Marsala, has defended himself in another video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“They translate it as I am against the gay people," Evra said. "I am not homophobic, I am 'Mr I love this game'.

"I love everyone. So if I offended someone I apologise. But it is not my intention. I understand equality. You have to be free whatever you do in life.

"I would never judge anyone. My mum raised me that way. Only God can judge me. We need to make the world a better place so please stop this negativity because you will never shut me down.”

LIST10 players you didn’t know had won the Premier League title