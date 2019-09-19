Paul Pogba among three players Manchester United hope to tie down on new deals

David De Gea and Victor Lindelof put pen to paper on new deals this week, following in the footsteps of players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in committing their futures to the Old Trafford club.

Pogba was hoping to leave United over the summer amid interest from Real Madrid but the Premier League side stood firm in saying he wasn’t for sale.

The Evening Standard reports that the Red Devils want to avoid further uncertainty over the Frenchman’s future by tying him down on a long-term deal.

Pogba will enter the final year of his contract next summer but United have the option to extend it by a further year.

Greenwood only signed a professional deal with the club in October 2018 but his progress will be rewarded with a new deal, while Lingard is considered a priority after reaching the midway point of his four-year deal.

Both players are expected to commit their futures to the club.

