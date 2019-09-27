Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United at first opportunity - report

The Sun writes that the Frenchman has become dispirited at Old Trafford and doesn’t want to be blamed for their failures with the club stuck in a downward spiral.

United needed penalties to get past League One outfit Rochdale on Wednesday but Pogba was not among the five takers as they won the shootout 5-3.

He was also overlooked for the captaincy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the armband to youngster Axel Tuanzebe.

It is understood that there is no chance of Pogba agreeing to a new deal with the Red Devils and his current contract is due to expire in 2021, although United have the option to extend for a further year.

