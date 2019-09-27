Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United at first opportunity - report
Paul Pogba is determined to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to reports.
The Sun writes that the Frenchman has become dispirited at Old Trafford and doesn’t want to be blamed for their failures with the club stuck in a downward spiral.
United needed penalties to get past League One outfit Rochdale on Wednesday but Pogba was not among the five takers as they won the shootout 5-3.
He was also overlooked for the captaincy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the armband to youngster Axel Tuanzebe.
It is understood that there is no chance of Pogba agreeing to a new deal with the Red Devils and his current contract is due to expire in 2021, although United have the option to extend for a further year.
