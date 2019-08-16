Paul Pogba's brother has dropped a major hint about his Manchester United future

Paul Pogba's brother has hinted that the Manchester United man could leave the club in the coming weeks.

Mathias Pogba, a Guinea international who plays in Spain's lower leagues, is not certain that the midfielder will remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid continue to keep tabs on the French World Cup winner, with European sides having until September 2 to complete their summer transfer business.

And the 28-year-old Pogba believes his younger sibling could still complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's not impossible that Florentino [Perez] will sign my brother," he told El Chiringuito. "Until September 2, anything is possible. Real Madrid need the joy that Pogba brings to football."

Pogba starred in United's victory over Chelsea last weekend, providing two assists in a 4-0 home win.

