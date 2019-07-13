Paul Pogba’s hopes of leaving Manchester United have taken a blow

Manchester United have threatened to raise their asking price for Paul Pogba to £180m, report the Daily Mail.

The France international is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer after growing disillusioned with life at the club.

Juventus and Real Madrid have both expressed an interest in the midfielder, but United have now increased their chances of keeping hold of their prized asset.

Having grown tired of Mino Raiola's behaviour - the Italian superagent has been publicly vocal about Pogba's desire to move on - the Red Devils have told the duo that they will hold out for £180m unless they stop agitating for a transfer.

It was previously thought that £150m would be enough to prise Pogba away from United.

But Ed Woodward has wrestled back control of the situation by increasing the price, a move which has reportedly seen Juve end their interest in the World Cup winner.

