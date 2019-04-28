Paul Pogba has decided where he wants to play his football next season – report

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu at the end of this season, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is confident that the midfielder will stay put.

However, reports in Spain suggest Pogba is edging closer to completing a summer switch to Madrid, who are set to spend big following Zinedine Zidane's return as manager.

The World Cup winner has supposedly agreed a contract worth around £10.4m net per year, with Pogba keen to get the deal completed quickly in order to avoid a repeat of the will-he-won't-he soap opera that was his £89m move from Juventus to United in 2016.

The 26-year-old wants to join Madrid because he is unconvinced that United will win any major trophies next term.

The Red Devils will not let Pogba go on the cheap, though, and he is unlikely to be sold for anything less than £150m.

United are three points adrift of the top four ahead of their crunch clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

