Manchester United have told Real Madrid how much it will cost them to sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United will listen to offers of over £160m for Paul Pogba, report The Daily Mail.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made the France international one of his leading transfer targets as los Blancos seek to overhaul their squad following a disappointing campaign in La Liga and the Champions League.

United are still keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old, but Pogba has his heart set on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The former Juventus man was a target for Barcelona 12 months ago, but United were unwilling to countenance a sale.

And although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is loath to lose Pogba, club officials will allow him to leave as long as the price is right.

Offers in excess of £160m will therefore receive serious consideration, with United expected to use any incoming fees to improve their own squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Red Devils are three points outside the top four ahead of Sunday’s must-win meeting with relegated Huddersfield.

