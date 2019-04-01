Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his verdict on Paul Pogba’s future as Real Madrid rumours intensify

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United despite reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane returned for a second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu last month and has supposedly made Pogba one of his leading transfer targets.

The France international fuelled the rumours last week when he admitted that “Real Madrid is a dream for anyone”.

But Solskjaer, who was appointed as United’s permanent manager on Thursday, has revealed his intention to keep hold of the former Juventus midfielder.

“Definitely,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports News when asked whether he intended to build a team around Pogba. “Paul is happy here. He’s playing well.

“There were talks about the international break and what kind of issues that causes. Well, one issue is that the players are always available for the press. He answered a general question about any player would like to pay for Real Madrid. He didn’t talk about himself. He’s happy here.”

United beat Watford 2-1 at the weekend and will remain in the top four if they beat Wolves on Tuesday.

