There's a deciding factor in whether Paul Pogba could be on his way to Real Madrid this summer

Manchester United players face a cut in their salaries of up to 25% next season if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

The belt-tightening could lead to some high-profile departures from Old Trafford – with Real Madrid likely to target midfield star Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to keep a hold of the French World Cup winner, saying this week: “I cannot see him not playing for us next season.”

But with reports in the Sun of performance-related pay cuts for United’s top players, Zinedine Zidane may fancy Real’s chances are luring Pogba to the Bernabeu. Having signed for Manchester United for a fee of £89 million in 2016, Madrid would likely have to dig deep in their pockets to land Pogba this summer.

United currently lie sixth in the Premier League, three points off fourth. Their other route to Champions League qualification is through winning the tournament this year – but Barcelona stand in their way in the quarter-finals.

NOW READ…

RANKED Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990

UNPOPULAR OPINION Why the ‘Manchester United Way’ is becoming the biggest myth in English football

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!