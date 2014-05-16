Paulinho: Absolutely no regrets over Spurs move

The Brazil international joined Tottenham on the back of winning the Bronze Ball at the 2013 Confederations Cup, named the third best player of the tournament.

Paulinho became one of several big-money summer signings made by Andre Villas-Boas, including Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, as the club splashed more than £100 million following the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid.

Despite a solid start to the campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets in their opening 17 games, Spurs were unable to maintain a challenge for Champions League qualification. They eventually finished in 6th spot, 10 points off the top four.

And Paulinho's campaign suffered a similar tail-off. He netted three times in his first eight games for the club but ended the season with Tim Sherwood, who replaced Villas-Boas in December, challenging the midfielder to 'prove himself' in training.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old, who has been linked with a transfer to Tottenham's rivals Chelsea after the World Cup, says he has no problem at Spurs.

Speaking exclusively in the June 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: "I don't have any problem. If you take a look, I was on the field in more than half of the games if you consider the Europa League and the cups. There's no big issue with this, but a footballer always wants to be playing, never resting. We Brazilians are like this."

Does he regret moving to London? "Absolutely not. I know how to handle my career and it'll take more than just one bad moment before I reconsider my options. We have all got responsibilities at Tottenham and we are ready to go through this."

