Juventus could beat Real Madrid to Paul Pogba with unmatchable offer

According to The Express, Juventus may struggle to pay full price for Pogba, so are exploring the possibilities of a player-plus-cash deal.

Dybala is one of three names reportedly on the table, with Miralem Pjianic and Joao Cancelo also touted.

Dybala's future has been in question for some time, with some reports indicating he wanted to quit the club after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

This would put Real Madrid in a tricky position, as they are reportedly also reluctant to spend what would be an estimated £130million on Pogba.

However, Zidane is a huge fan of the player and may well put pressure on the Madrid hierarchy to get it done.

