Paulo Sergio to take over at Sporting

The 42-year-old Sergio has signed a two-year contract to replace Carlos Carvalhal as coach, the club said on their website on Tuesday.

Sergio managed a Premier League club for the first time last season, guiding Pacos de Ferreira to 10th place.

He joined Guimaraes in October and has lifted the side from near the bottom of the table to fifth position.

Sporting announced last month that Carvalhal would be leaving at the end of the season.

He joined in November after Paulo Bento resigned following a poor start to the campaign.

The Lisbon team are fourth in the league, 26 points adrift of leaders Benfica.

