Pearson buoyed by form of Leicester front three

City came from 2-0 and 3-1 behind to prevail 5-3 at King Power Stadium, with Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa bagging a brace to take his tally to five goals in as many games.

Fellow front men David Nugent and Jamie Vardy also netted in the amazing comeback, along with former Inter captain Esteban Cambiasso.

"It's nice to have three strikers scoring," Pearson told the club's website. "Leo got another two – his all-round game I'm really pleased with, but for him to continue to score is important.

"For Nuge to get off the mark is important and for Vards I thought his goal is just reward for the sort of performance he put in.

"Whenever you’ve got pace in your side, no matter who you play against, there is potential for causing people problems and we’ve certainly done that throughout the game."

Man-of-the-match Vardy also earned Nugent's penalty following a tussle with Rafael, and Tyler Blackett was dismissed after bringing him down for the second spot-kick, converted by Ulloa.

"It was absolutely brilliant and you could see what it meant to the fans as well, but we know we can give anybody a game," Vardy told Sky Sports.

"We know that we've got goals in us and with the ability we've got in the team we're going to create lots of chances. Thankfully we managed to put them all away this time."

United felt referee Mark Clattenburg should have awarded a foul in favour of Rafael before the first spot-kick, but Vardy said: "It was shoulder to shoulder and I think he just got a bit mad and retaliated a bit."

The former Fleetwood Town front man added: "It's not been an easy journey to get here to the top, but it's all about staying here now."