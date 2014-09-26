Pearson looking forward rather than back

Leicester looked down and out when they fell 3-1 behind at home to United on Sunday, but they produced an inspired comeback to win 5-3 and stun Louis van Gaal's men.

That result continued their impressive start to the campaign, with the newly promoted side now boasting eight points from their five league outings, more than fellow promoted clubs Burnley and QPR combined.

Saturday sees Pearson's men travel to Selhurst Park, and the 51-year-old is keen to shift attention away from the stunning result last time out.

"I don't really want to spend too much time talking about what has already gone," he said.

"The danger with that is you spend too much time talking about something that has happened.

"It was a great result but now it's going to be about how we can negotiate the next game.

"It will be a tough game because Palace showed last year how effective they can be, when they play at home in particular.

"They had a good result on the road last week and it won't be an easy game for us. We have to make sure we get our own performance right again."