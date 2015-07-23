Pedro could leave Barca, says Busquets

Sergio Busquets admitted Barcelona team-mate Pedro could leave the Spanish and Europeans champions.

Pedro's future at Barca is in doubt after struggling for regular game time in recent seasons and Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination for the Spanish forward.

United manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly ready to meet Pedro's release clause.

The two teams are set to go head-to-head in the International Champions Cup on Saturday and Barca midfielder Busquets said: "I have spoken to him but I won't tell you what he said. It was a private conversation.

"I would want him to stay, I would love him to stay. He is a friend of mine and it will be his final decision. He wants to play more and get more minutes. That's what he wants.

"But we are in a team of great players and it's hard for him. Finally it will be his decision but I hope he stays."

Pedro made 50 appearances last season, but only started 22 of those matches as Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.