Penpix of England squad

12-Robert Green (West Ham United). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 18 1980. Caps 10. Goals 0.

Became the first England goalkeeper to be sent off when he was red-carded against Ukraine last October, the only match England lost in qualifying. Started at Norwich City and despite a difficult club season with West Ham has moved above David James in the pecking order.

1-David James (Portsmouth). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 1 1970. Caps 50. Goals 0.

Although nearly 40, he is still capable of making superb reflex saves and still prone to making the kind of mistakes that earned him the nickname "Calamity James". Many still regard him as England's best keeper and he could well figure in South Africa. Became the oldest goalkeeper to play in an FA Cup final last month.

23-Joe Hart (Manchester City). Goalkeeper. April 19 1987. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Has spent the season on loan at Birmingham City and a series of excellent performances helped them to a 15-match unbeaten run. Looks set to be England's No.1 in the not too distant future.

6-John Terry (Chelsea). Defender. Born Dec. 7 1980. Caps 60. Goals 6.

Has endured a traumatic season off the field but a largely successful one on it, leading Chelsea to an FA Cup and League double, even though his own form dipped at times. Was removed as England captain by coach Fabio Capello after an extra-marital affair with the ex-partner of England and former Chelsea team mate Wayne Bridge.

5-Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur). Defender. Born Nov. 18, 1983. Caps 0. Goals 0.

The only uncapped player in the final 23 after an outstanding season at Spurs. Has a great understanding with Ledley King but was only given his chance as a replacement for Rio Ferdinand who was ruled out a week before the tournament was to start with a knee injury.

20-Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur). Defender. Born Oct. 12 1980. Caps 20. Goals 2.

An arthritic knee has curtailed his club and international careers but now stands to take over alongside Terry in central defence following Ferdinand's untimely injury. He has played more times than Ferdinand this season, without training in between games.

3-Ashley Cole (Chelsea). Defender. Born Dec. 20 1980. Caps 78. Goals 0.

Like his club and national team mate Terry, Cole has had a torrid few months with well-publicised marital problems making front-page headlines and a broken ankle threatening his place in the finals. Returned to the Chelsea side after recovering fitness just before the end of the season and on his day is still an outstanding left-back. Won a record sixth FA Cup winner's medal when he helped Chelsea to victory over Portsmouth on May 15.

15-Matthew Upson (West Ham United). Defender. Born April 18 1979. Caps 19. Goals 1.

Wholehearted, resolute defender who made his debut for England seven years ago but has never established himself as a regular starter ahead of Terry and Ferdinand. Another dependable understudy, albeit with a lack of mobility that can be exposed on international duty.

2-Glen Johnson (Liverpool). Defender. Born Aug. 23 1984. Caps 22. Goals 1.

First-choice right back whose defensive