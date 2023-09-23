Pep Guardiola, Barcelona's joint red card record holder, tells Rodri to 'control himself'
The Manchester City manager has called for his midfielder to be smarter after his dismissal against Nottingham Forest on Saturday
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for Rodri to 'control himself' after the midfielder was sent off in the champions' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Rodri was handed a straight red card for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White by the neck in the early stages of the second half and City had to negotiate virtually the entire second half with 10 men.
It made little difference in the end as City rarely looked troubled, but last season's treble winners will now be without Rodri for the next three matches – including a huge clash against Arsenal on October 8th.
"Hopefully Rodri will learn. Rodri has to control himself and his emotions," Guardiola tole reporters after the game.
"This is what he has to do. I can get a yellow card, but Rodri cannot get a yellow card, I do not play.
"The guys inside have to be careful. I cannot control myself, but I do not play. Soon I will be in the stands because I will get enough yellow cards."
As a player, Guardiola often found it difficult to control himself and to this day, he holds the joint record for the most red cards for any player at the Catalan club.
At Camp Nou, the midfielder was sent off eight times, which is the most along with his former team-mate Hristo Stoichkov and recently retired centre-back Gerard Pique.
More Manchester City stories
Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.
City kicked off their Champions League defence with a win this week, but manager Pep Guardiola believes last season's treble winners are 'in trouble'.
Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs