Pep Guardiola drops hint that he could extend his Manchester City stay AGAIN

Pep Guardiola has hinted that he could remain in charge of Manchester City even longer than anticipated.

After guiding City to the treble last season, Guardiola has now done it all with the reigning Premier League champions – at that prompted fresh speculation that he would pursue a new challenge in the not-too-distant future.

The great Catalan tactician signed his most recent contract extension in November last year, penning a new deal to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Guardiola has won 12 major trophies with Man City (Image credit: Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Many believed that Guardiola would move on after that, having been in the job since 2016 – making this already the longest tenure of his managerial career.

But his comments ahead of City’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday might suggest he’s not planning on going anywhere…

Guardiola said: “I signed a new contract for another two years because I feel comfortable – and nothing has changed whether we won [the treble] or didn’t win.

“I’m happy and the people are happy – the board and the hierarchy especially, because they decide in the end which manager is going to lead this group of players.”

Will Guardiola extend his City stay beyond nine years? (Image credit: PA)

And, as he prepares for his eighth season in the City dugout, Guardiola has touched upon his longer-term future.

“If they [the club] are satisfied, I’m still satisfied,” he said. I want to defend what we won and maybe at the end of the season, if I am tired [of the City job], we [Guardiola and his coaching team] will talk with the club – or maybe extend more.”

City begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the competition curtain-raiser on Friday night, when they travel to take on Vincent Kompany’s newly promoted Burnley.

