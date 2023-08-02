Manchester City looking to 'the new Sadio Mane' to replace Riyad Mahrez: report

Manchester City have added another starlet to their list to replace Riyad Mahrez, as Pep Guardiola reshapes his Treble-winning squad.

After five years at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez departed Manchester City for Al Ahli to become one of several high-profile new Saudi Pro League stars. Though the Algerian lost his place to Bernardo Silva as a regular in the starting lineup last season, it is thought that Guardiola will look to replace the player directly, with the Catalan recently speaking about the impact of Saudi Arabia's top division signing the likes of Mahrez.

"I think the Saudi league has changed the market," Guardiola said of the league's emergence. "Many things happened unexpectedly. Just a few months ago, a year ago, when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was the only one to go, then no one could imagine the amount of top, top players, quality, extraordinary players going to play in the Saudi league."

Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Belgian winger Jeremy Doku is of interest to the European champions as they look to rebuild their side.

"Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City," he tweeted.

Previously linked with the likes of Liverpool, the Rennes wide man is one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe right now, with former manager, Julien Stefan, comparing him to Reds great Sadio Mane.

"I don’t really like the comparison game, but [he] reminds of Sadio Mane at Metz, who scored just two goals," Stefan said. "He’s a player with huge potential. He’s hard working."

Manchester City are still chasing a deal for Josko Gvardiol, with the left-sided defender likely to remain a priority before any attacking reinforcements are brought in.

Doku is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt.

