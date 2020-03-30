Pep Guardiola knows there are more important issues than football

Pep Guardiola is deeply missing football but the Manchester City manager underlined the importance of staying safe by remaining at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Sports across the globe have been suspended as countries look to curb the spread of Covid-19 and few expect the Premier League to return anytime soon.

Guardiola last week donated one million euros (£918,000) to aid the battle against coronavirus in Spain and has released a message to City fans urging them to heed medical advice.

IF WE FOLLOW THE GAME PLAN WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER⁣#CityzensAtHome is here to bring you regularly updated news, advice and a wide range of fun and educational activities, centred on football, for the whole family to enjoy in your homes.⁣⁣https://t.co/twd82HAhpPpic.twitter.com/FTpvQK4bzc

— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 30, 2020

“We miss football,” he said. “We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

“You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.”

Guardiola’s video message came as the club launched the new ‘Cityzens At Home’ website dedicated to providing fans with news, advice and activities during these unprecedented times.

There will be bespoke coaching videos from members of the City staff, as well as daily skills challenges and players’ favourite recipes among other offerings.