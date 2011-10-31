Pep waits on Xavi fitness for Plzen trip

Coach Pep Guardiola was concerned about midfielder Xavi's fitness ahead of the Group H encounter against Viktoria, especially since striker Pedro Rodriguez has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.

"Xavi has problems with his calf muscle, probably caused by exhaustion. We will see at the practice tomorrow how it looks like and we will decide if he plays," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

Barcelona and group rivals AC Milan will go through to the knockout phase if they win this week. Both clubs are on seven points after three group games. Plzen, who have failed to win a Champions League match in their debut season, and BATE Borisov have one point each.

"This is a very important game. The sooner we have certainty, the better. It would mean that [in our future group matches] against AC Milan and BATE we will be in an easier position," Guardiola said.