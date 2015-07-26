Pepe sure Ramos will stay at Real

Sergio Ramos will spurn interest from Manchester United to stay at Real Madrid, his team-mate Pepe believes.

Real captain Ramos has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the close-season due to his apparently frosty relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

But the centre-back's defensive partner Pepe feels the 29-year-old will stay put.

"I'm fine and I don't think any of us are thinking about what might happen if Sergio leaves us," the Portuguese said at a media conference ahead of Real's friendly against Inter in Guangzhou on Monday.

"He's our captain, I'm sure he's going to stay with us because he loves the club so much and his team-mates.

"There's nothing unusual when we speak, everything is normal.

"I hope he stays - he's a reference for us."

Pepe's own future has also been the subject of much speculation recently as he is yet to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2016.

But the former Porto man has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm very happy at Madrid," Pepe added.

"I've made it clear to the president and my agent is working on it so that I can remain here for a few more years.

"I hope the season to come will be a good one."