Pepe undergoes Juventus medical

"I am pumped up and ready to wear the shirt of Juve. For now I don't know when I'll sign. Let's see if we can do it after the World Cup," Pepe, who flies to South Africa later with the world champions, told reporters.

Juve finished a dismal seventh in Serie A last term after playing an unsuccessful 4-3-1-2 formation and new coach Luigi Del Neri wants to bring wingers back into the team, with Pepe seen as ideal to play on the right.

Juve have also been linked in the media with CSKA Moscow's Serbian winger Milos Krasic.

