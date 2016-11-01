Pereira: My future is at Manchester United

Andreas Pereira remains confident he will eventually succeed at Manchester United.

The Brazil Under-23 international made his first-team debut at United under Louis van Gaal in 2014, but has since failed to secure regular first-team football.

He was sent out on loan to Granada in June and, though he has become a key figure at the Spanish side, is determined to establish himself at Old Trafford.

"My plan is to get more experience here, to get into that rhythm of playing every week at a high level, then go back stronger to United, with a better football knowledge," the attacking midfielder told the Manchester Evening News.

"I came to Spain to play and get more time on the pitch. With each game I feel that I'm getting better and better.

"I think I have a good future at United and the people at the club give me confidence that that is the case too.

"Mourinho sent me a message a couple of weeks ago asking how everything was going. You appreciate that when you're away on loan."