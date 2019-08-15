Super clubs on alert as Philippe Coutinho agent lands for Barcelona exit talks

The La Liga champions are eager to sell the Brazilian this summer after his failure to impress in the 18 months since his club record £142 million signing from Liverpool.

Coutinho’s representative Giuliano Bertolucci landed in Catalonia on Wednesday morning to begin talks about a sale, Goal reports.

Bertolucci arrived in Spain after speaking with PSG, as his client has been offered as part of a potential deal that would see Neymar return to the Camp Nou.

Barça submitted an offer of around £93 million plus Coutinho for Neymar, but the option of the former Liverpool star joining the French club in an entirely separate deal is still a possibility.

Another option is a loan move to Bayern Munich with the option to buy.

The Spaniards could be open to this solution as they are keen to get one of their highest earners off their books after bringing in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

