Barcelona receive secret 'solid offer' for Philippe Coutinho – and club will pay his wages in full

The Brazil international left Liverpool for the Camp Nou in a club record £142 million deal in January 2018.

However, he has failed to hit the same heights he did at Anfield and Barça are keen to offload him this summer.

Sport reports that the La Liga champions are optimistic about completing a sale and already have an official bid on the table from an unnamed club.

Their preference is for a permanent deal but the Blaugrana won’t rule out any options as they look to avoid making a big loss on one of their highest-paid players.

The offer will allow Coutinho to continue earning the same wage, but Barça will weigh up their options and have considered the possibility of letting him go on an initial loan with the obligation to buy next summer.

Time is running out for Premier League clubs to get a deal done as the transfer deadline is set for Thursday, August 8.

But England remains the Brazilian’s most likely destination, even if officials at the Camp Nou are keeping quiet about reported interest from United and City.

Some possibilities have been ruled out. PSG aren’t interested in the 27-year-old and therefore won’t accept him as part of a potential deal for Neymar, while the forward has no intention of leaving Europe to go to a club in China or Japan.

Coutinho and his representatives return to Catalonia this week and negotiations over the proposal are expected to move quickly.

