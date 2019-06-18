Barcelona star 'would prefer' move to PSG over Manchester United after Copa America

According to AS, Coutinho would prefer a move to PSG over Manchester United.

Paris' sporting director Leonardo has reportedly already been in contact with the player's representatives regarding the move.

The 27-year-old is also thought to be keen on reigniting his career after a difficult period at Barcelona.

He only managed to score five goals and assist three in 34 La Liga games last season.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelafi recentlty expressed his deire for hard-working players and that he no longer wants "celebrity behaviour" at the club.

What that means for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is unclear, but Leonardo believes Coutinho would fit the mould.

Manchester United are also keen on Coutinho, but they cannot offer him Champions League football which is, according to the report, a deal-breaker.

