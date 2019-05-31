Trending

In pictures: Liverpool and Tottenham fans ahead of the Champions League final

Liverpool and Tottenham will contest the Champions League final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday evening.

Many fans have struggled to secure direct flights to the Spanish capital and had to go via other airports or even different means of transport.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the supporters who have managed to travel for the second instalment of two all-English European finals this year.

Liverpool fans wore Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp masks in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool fans pose for a photo in Puerta del Sol Square (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Tottenham fan with a half-and-half scarf in front of the Wanda Metropolitano (Martin Rickett/PA)

Plenty of merchandise on show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Giant replica balls are dotted around the Spanish city (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool fans out in their droves (Peter Byrne/PA)

Flags are on display all over the city (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tottenham fans are also in good spirits (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool fans set off a smoke flare (Peter Byrne/PA)

The beer is flowing (Aaron Chown/PA)

A party atmosphere on the streets in Madrid (Aaron Chown/PA)

The supporters are enjoying the occasion (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tottenham supporters enjoy the fan zone in Puerta del Sol (Aaron Chown/PA)