In pictures: Liverpool and Tottenham fans ahead of the Champions League final
Liverpool and Tottenham will contest the Champions League final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday evening.
Many fans have struggled to secure direct flights to the Spanish capital and had to go via other airports or even different means of transport.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the supporters who have managed to travel for the second instalment of two all-English European finals this year.
